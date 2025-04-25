All-Party Meet Held in Srinagar to Discuss Carnage, Its Aftermath

Srinagar: An all-party meet held here on Thursday termed Tuesday’s terror attack in Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam as “barbaric” and an attack on the ‘Idea of India’ and Kashmiriyat, the ethno-national and social consciousness and cultural values of the Kashmiri people.

The meeting declared support to the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government following the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held in New Delhi on Wednesday in response to the terror attack that left 26 tourists and a local horse handler dead, and several others injured.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who presided over the meeting held in the lakeside Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here said that the participants unanimously passed a resolution denouncing the deadly attack, expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, and reiterating Jammu and Kashmir's commitment to peace and communal harmony.

While briefing media persons, Mr. Abdullah said that the participants strongly condemned the attack on defenceless civilians and expressed their shock and agony. The meeting called upon political parties, religious leaders, youth groups, civil society organizations, and the media to maintain calm and resist any attempts at disrupting harmony, he said.

The meeting expressed its concern over the reports of Kashmiri students and traders facing harassment and physical attacks in some parts of the country following the Pahalgam carnage and made an earnest appeal to the governments of all states and Union territories to ensure their protection. “These individuals, whether travelling or residing outside J&K, must be safeguarded against any form of harassment, discrimination or intimidation,” the resolution passed at the meeting says.

It says that the participants are deeply shocked and anguished by the barbaric attack on innocent civilians at Pahalgam and unequivocally condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Terming it heinous and inhumane, the resolution says, “Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India which have long been a symbol of unity, peace and harmony in the region.”

It says, “We stand unwavering in our commitment to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice and, in doing so, we affirm that no act of terror can ever weaken our resolve or extinguish our indomitable spirit.”

The meeting extended deepest condolences to the families of the terror victims and said, “We share in your sorrow and stand united with you in this time of profound grief’.”

It says, “We salute the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who ferried tourists on his horse in Pahalgam and was martyred during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists to save the tourists.” It says, “His valour and selflessness shall forever remain an inspiration to all. He is a true face of Kashmiriyat and Kashmir hospitality.”

Referring to the “extraordinary display of moral and material support” to the tourists by the people across the valley and their resolute unity in condemning the attack, the resolution says, “We appreciate the spontaneous peaceful demonstrations in towns and villages across the length and breadth of J&K which exemplify our unwavering commitment to peace, communal harmony and the rule of law and affirm our collective resolve to foster mutual respect, uphold constitutional values, and work collaboratively for the prosperity and stability of J&K.”

Others who attended the meeting are ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, several ministers, Members of Parliament, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leaders Tariq Hameed Karra and Nizamuddin Bhat, CPI(M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, J&K Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, PDP leaders Mehboob Beigh and Basharat Bukhari, J&K Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari, and BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, and others.

In the backdrop of Tuesday’s deadly terror attack, the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Mr. Abdullah has decided to advise the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to summon a special session of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The Cabinet, after an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, suggested that the special session may be held at 10.30 am on April 28 at Jammu.