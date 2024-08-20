All Eyes on SC Hearing of Doctor's Murder Case Today

New Delhi: All eyes are now on the Supreme Court where a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will take up the horrific Kolkata incident on Tuesday morning. The court had taken suo motu cognisance of the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, which had triggered a nationwide uproar.

Besides the CJI, the bench which includes Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra will hear the matter which has been titled: “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issues”.

The CBI took over the probe from Kolkata police following directions passed by the Calcutta high court on August 13. The high court had expressed lack of satisfaction with the Kolkata Police and passed the order after hearing petitions filed by one of the parents of the victim and certain other individuals.