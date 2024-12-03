Alarming spread of Cancer misinformation on Social Media in India: Report

New Delhi: Online misinformation about cancer is widespread and can potentially mislead individuals, causing harm and therefore trust in science and medical professionals is crucial, says a new report.

The report, titled 'Health Misinformation Vectors in India,' was released during the Health of India Summit at the Shangri-La Hotel here.



It analysed health-related social media content posted between October 2023 and November 2024 and identified four key areas prone to misinformation: cancer, reproductive health, vaccines and lifestyle diseases, including diabetes and obesity.

Experts from Spotlight, the Data Intelligence unit of DataLEADS, a New Delhi-based digital media and technology company, along with doctors from First Check, a global health fact-checking initiative, conducted the analysis.

The report highlighted key trends in health-related misinformation, including a growing reluctance towards conventional medicine. Experts noted that this trend pushes people towards easily accessible and affordable natural remedies, often at the expense of evidence-based treatments.

Faith and local traditions also influence health-seeking behaviours, they added.

The report sought to raise awareness of the dangerous health misinformation spreading in India and the various ways it manages to avoid scrutiny and thrive.

"Health misinformation has far-reaching consequences, impacting medical decisions, delaying treatments, eroding trust, and even costing lives," said Dr Sabba Mahmood, co-founder of First Check.

"People with life-threatening diseases are particularly vulnerable to misinformation because they are often desperate and willing to try anything to save themselves and their family members," she added.

Regarding reproductive health, the authors wrote, "conversations about abortion through illegal and unproven methods that are often harmful and fatal, go unchecked on nearly all (social media) platforms."

The authors also drew attention to videos circulating online that offer tips on issues such as conceiving a boy child and sexual dysfunctions in men.

They suggested consulting an andrologist instead of taking online recommendations, which they said could be "severely detrimental to a man's wellbeing".

The experts also emphasised that, while no science-backed method exists for conceiving a boy or girl, such content online can reinforce gender preferences in society.

The report also highlighted how generative AI, including chatbots, has made detecting health-related misinformation increasingly difficult by making it appear more "credible and believable".

The authors urged policymakers to impose stricter regulations on health-related content and strengthen misinformation countermeasures. They also called for an upskilling of local health workers to counter misinformation at the village level.

The experts also advocated for leveraging technology to increase health literacy, such as by enhancing algorithms to prioritise credible health information and remove harmful content promptly.�