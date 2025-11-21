Al Falah Group Chairman’s Ancestral Residential Property In MP Town Faces Demolition

Bhopal: An ancestral residential property of controversial Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddique in Mhow in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh received a notice from the local government body for demolition for unauthorized construction, official sources said on Thursday.

The Cantonment board authorities have issued a notice on Wednesday directing the occupants of the house to demolish the unauthorized construction within three days.

Cantonment engineer H S Kaloya said a notice has been issued to the house of late Moulana Hammad, who is the father of Jawad Ahmed Siddique, seeking removal of unauthorized construction.

If the directive to remove the unauthorized construction is not heeded to within three days, then the Cantonment board will undertake it as per the provisions of the Cantonment Act, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh police had earlier arrested Hamood Ahmed Siddique, brother of Jawad Siddique, from Hyderabad in connection with a financial fraud in Mhow.

Al Falah University, run by Al Falah Group, is believed to be the epicenter of investigation in the November ten blast case that killed 15 persons and injured several others.