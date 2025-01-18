Ajit, Sharad Pawar share stage, avoid each other

Mumbai: Amidst talks of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar coming together, there seems to be no sign of an end to discord in the Pawar family. NCP (SP) Supriya Sule on Friday revealed that her cousin Ajit Pawar refuses to talk to her. Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar too shared a stage in an event in Baramati, but avoided talking to each other.

Speaking about Ajit Pawar, Sule said, “I’m in touch with Sunetra Pawar, Parth and Jay Pawar. I try to talk to Ajit Pawar but he refuses to talk to me.”

Sunetra is the wife of Ajit Pawar, whereas Parth and Jay are his sons.

Sule during the Lok Sabha elections had said that even Devendra Fadnavis would take her calls but not Ajit Pawar.

The Pawar family attended the inaugural function of the ‘2025 Agriculture Festival’ but Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar chose not to sit together. Sule and Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar also attended the event. The two were seated next to each other and exchanged smiles but had little interaction.

Though Ajit Pawar took Sharad Pawar’s name while delivering a speech, Sharad Pawar did not mention his nephew in his speech.

Sule in the past had said, “It is hard to say whether Pawars can reunite with Ajit Pawar politically. As long as he is working for the BJP it will not be easy. Our ideologies still remain a challenge politically.”

However, after becoming deputy chief minister in Mahayuti’s second term, Ajit Pawar, his family members and senior NCP leaders, visited Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi to wish him on his birthday in December. After this visit, family members, including his mother Ashatai and MLA Rohit Pawar's mother Sunanda, expressed their wish that the Pawar family should reunite.

Sharad Pawar, who founded NCP in 1999, received a huge jolt in 2023 when Ajit Pawar rebelled and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a DCM. The veteran politician also lost his party’s name and symbol and had to fight the Lok Sabha election under the name of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).