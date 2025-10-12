Ajit Pawar Slams Party MLA For ‘Buy Only From Hindus’ Remark

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday condemned a statement made by NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap, who had appealed to citizens to buy only from Hindu shops during Diwali. Calling the remark highly unacceptable, Mr. Pawar announced that the party would issue a show-cause notice to Mr.Jagtap, who has a history of crossing the party line.

Mr. Jagtap, the MLA from Ahilyanagar, has stirred controversy by urging citizens to buy only from Hindu-owned shops during the Diwali festival — a statement widely criticised for promoting communal division.

Distancing himself and his party from the MLA’s remark, Mr. Pawar said, “This is the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is a state that embraces all communities. A very wrong statement has been made. We are going to issue him a show-cause notice.”

Without naming Mr. Jagtap directly, Mr. Pawar further said, “Till Arunkaka Jagtap (Sangram Jagtap’s father) was alive, everything was fine in Ahilyanagar. Now we are feeling an additional burden. Now that some people no longer have their father’s protection, they have greater responsibility. At such times, one must act and speak with caution.”

The MLA’s father, former MLA Arun Jagtap, passed away earlier this year. He has faced criticism in the past for making statements that are seen as divisive. His latest remarks calling for economic boycott on religious lines during a major festival, has embarrassed the NCP which calls itself a secular party. “He has been advised several times in the past, but there has been no change in his behaviour. His stance is not acceptable to the party, and therefore, we have decided to issue him a show-cause notice,” Mr. Pawar said.

Addressing a public meeting two days ago, Mr. Jagtap reportedly said, ““I am requesting all of you, please note, it’s our money, our purchases. During Diwali, ensure that you purchase from Hindus.”

Mr. Jagtap, currently serving his third consecutive term, appears to have significantly altered his political stance compared to his previous two terms. While earlier known for a relatively moderate approach, Mr. Jagtap has now aligned himself with a more aggressive Hindutva ideology.

In recent months, he has actively participated in state-wide tours alongside BJP leaders, including Minister Nitesh Rane and MLA Gopichand Padalkar. He has also been a prominent speaker at several ‘Jan Aakrosh Morchas’ — protest rallies organised by Hindutva groups — where his speeches have taken on a distinctly hardline tone.