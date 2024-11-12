Ajit Pawar says Mahayuti wants to win 175 seats in Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the ruling ‘Mahayuti’ alliance wants to win more than 175 seats in the upcoming assembly election in the state. He also expressed confidence that he will defeat his nephew Yugendra, who is contesting from the Baramati seat as NCP (SP) candidate, by the margin of over one lakh votes.

Campaigning in the Baramati Assembly constituency, where he is contesting as the NCP candidate, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra said that Mahuyuti will return to power after the election. He predicted that the alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP has set a target to win more than 175 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

“Our aim is to win more than 175 seats and we are working towards it. The Mahayuti leaders and cadres belonging to the respective allies are working hard for victory. Mahayuti leaders are campaigning across the state and we are receiving a positive response from the people,” Ajit said.

The Baramati seat in Pune district is once again witnessing a high voltage battle between the members of the Pawar family within six months after the Lok Sabha election. Ajit had fielded his wife Sunentra against Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Supriya defeated Sunetra by the margin of over 1.50 lakh votes.

The Baramati assembly seat is one of the six assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency. Now, Sharad Pawar has fielded 32-year-old Yugendra against his uncle, who has won seven consecutive elections from the Baramati seat.

Claiming that he will win for the eighth time by the margin of over one lakh votes, Ajit said, “People voted for Supriya considering Sharad Pawar’s age. They did the right thing and we accepted it. Now, they will vote for me. I have brought a maximum number of projects to Baramati during my political career.”

The Maharashtra DCM, who in his budget speech announced a slew of populist schemes worth Rs one lakh crore, slammed the Opposition for allegedly setting a fake narrative in the Lok Sabha polls. He claimed that it will not work during the Assembly elections as the Mahayuti government’s schemes have received an overwhelming response from the people of the state.

Taking a dig at the MVA, Ajit said, “The Opposition criticised our schemes and now all our schemes appear in their manifesto. They were asking us where we will get the money for these schemes, now they should answer from where they will get the money.”