Ajit Pawar says he wants to become CM, but everyone’s wish is not fulfilled

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday admitted that he also has the ambition to become the chief minister, but everyone’s wish is not fulfilled. To become Chief Minister one has to reach the majority number, he said. The NCP leader also reiterated that the ‘Mahayuti’ constituents — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls as an alliance under the leadership of chief minister Eknath Shinde.



Ajit Pawar along with his wife Sunetra performed a puja at famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati in Pune. After visiting the Ganesha, the Maharashtra DCM said that every party’s leader wishes to become the CM and he is not the exception. “To become the CM, one has to have the majority in the House. Therefore everyone’s wish cannot be fulfilled,” he said.

The NCP leader said that the people decide who should be the CM. He added, “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar has given every citizen the right to vote. It is ultimately in the hands of voters.”

Ajit Pawar further clarified that there is no dispute in the MVA over the CM’s post and all parties are firm that they will contest Assembly election together. “It is important to win at least 145 seats to form the government. We will fight the upcoming election under the leadership of CM Shinde. All of us are making efforts to bring the grand coalition government back to power. After the grand coalition government comes, we all will sit together and make a decision about the chief minister,” he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are expected to be held in November this year. The DCM said that the Mahayuti will seek votes on the development plank and welfare schemes it launched. He claimed that the Mahayuti government successfully brought several schemes and funds from the Centre. The double engine government (NDA government at the Centre and in the state) is needed to ensure Maharashtra’s development and achieve our goal of a trillion dollar economy.

“We have introduced several schemes for common people including the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for women. We are trying our best to convince people to vote for us. Ultimately, the people will decide who will form the government,” Ajit Pawar said.