Ajit Pawar-led NCP Plans to Regain Lost Ground Through Citizen Helpline

Mumbai:�NCP president and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday launched a whatsapp helpline of his party ahead of the Assembly elections. The party wants to reach out to the people and resolve their issues pertaining to all the government schemes, he said. Mr Pawar said that the helpline will help to resolve the issues within 24 hours.

After the Ajit Pawar faction’s debacle in the Lok Sabha election, the party is trying to reconnect with the people. For this purpose, the party has already embarked upon the “Jan Samman Yatra” on August 8. The yatra is likely to be continued till close to the Assembly polls, which is expected to be held in October or November this year.



Formally launching “MahaRashtrawadi Whatsapp helpline number 9861717171”, Mr. Pawar said that the party workers will put up the stickers of the helpline number on all houses everywhere across the state. “The citizens will have to forward their grievances in any of three languages i.e. Hindi, Marathi or English. We will ensure that our party worker will reach out to the citizen to resolve his grievance in a time bound manner,” he said.



The NCP president further said that the people can also raise their complaints in connection with the corruption in the system. This would bring transparency and fix the responsibility. “I have also set up a dedicated desk in my office. We will review the complaints every day. We will ensure resolution of the grievances within 24 to maximum 48 hours,” he said.



According to Mr.Pawar, the party did a soft launch of the helpline number by putting stickers on buses and the cars which are part of the Jan Samman Yatra. “Without any formal launch of the whatsapp helpline number, we have received 60,000 complaints from the citizens. Of these, we have resolved 10,000 complaints. We are working on resolving the remaining grievances,” the deputy chief minister said.



The NCP is also going to set up a call centre which will have capacity to handle 50,000 calls every day.