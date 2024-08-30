Airbus Beluga Departs Hyderabad After 15-Hour Stopover

Hyderabad: The Airbus Beluga, which is affectionately called the "Whale of the Sky," took off from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), after a 15 hour stopover to Thailand at 3 pm. The A300-608ST Airbus Beluga has already landed in Hyderabad twice, in December 2022 and August 2023, making this its third visit to the city.

The Beluga, departed from Toulouse, France, on August 27, and landed in Marseille, France. On August 28, it resumed its journey, arriving in Cairo, Egypt. On August 29, it departed from Cairo and touched down in Muscat, Oman, before proceeding to Hyderabad.

The Airbus Beluga, was first deployed in 1995, for carrying bulky cargo that conventional cargo aircraft are unable to manage.