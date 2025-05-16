Visakhapatnam: "Air services in Srinagar are normal now," affirmed Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu after a visit of the airport on Thursday to review the progress of development works there.

The minister lauded the airport staff for their alert and services even in the difficult conditions since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In times of crises, the passengers were evacuated safely due to effective coordination between the security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the airport authorities, Rammohan Naidu told the media.

“All the flights are operating as per schedule from today,” he said.

The minister appreciated the relief measures, security arrangements and infrastructure provided at the airport. He also visited the Polo View Market at the famous Lal Chowk in Srinagar and interacted with local shopkeepers. He assured them that normalcy would be restored in the area, a prerequisite to attract tourists.

“All steps are being taken to provide a safer and more comfortable experience to passengers at Srinagar airport,” he said and urged tourists to keep visiting Kashmir. “The situation had improved since the April 22 attack,” he added.