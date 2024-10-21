Air quality very poor in city

Data from the central pollution monitoring agency showed that concentrations of Particulate Matter or PM 10 (coarser pollutants) was over 1,600 micrograms per cubic metre compared to a safe level of 100 at around 2 am in Delhi's Anand Vihar. PM 2.5, a standard measure of air quality, was as much as 14 times the safe limit.

New Delhi: A layer of smog enveloped several parts of the city on Monday as the air quality index slipped into the very poor category for the first time in the season. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 307 at 9 am with Anand Vihar remaining the worst hit with a reading of 361, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe. The minimum temperature settled at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 35.8 degrees Celsius. At 8:30 am, humidity levels were recorded at 86 per cent.



