Air India orders 100 more Airbus aircraft, expanding fleet to 570

Air India has announced a significant order for 100 additional Airbus aircraft, marking a major step in the airline’s ongoing fleet expansion strategy. The new order includes 10 A350 widebody jets and 90 A320 Family single-aisle aircraft, which will contribute to Air India's goal of modernizing and growing its fleet to meet rising demand and enhance operational efficiency.

With this latest order, Air India’s total Airbus orders now stand at 350 aircraft. The airline has set an ambitious target of expanding its fleet to 570 aircraft as part of its broader strategy to modernise its operations and capture a larger share of the global aviation market. The A350s, known for their fuel efficiency and long-range capabilities, will enhance Air India’s long-haul network, while the A320 Family aircraft will strengthen its short- and medium-haul operations.

This order follows a major purchase agreement Air India made in 2023, when it announced plans to acquire over 470 aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus. The move is part of a larger transformation plan for Air India under the ownership of the Tata Group, which acquired the airline in 2022.

Air India’s renewed focus on fleet expansion and modernization is expected to improve its competitive edge, both domestically and internationally. The new aircraft will feature the latest technology, including improved fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions, and enhanced passenger comfort, aligning with the airline’s goal of becoming a leading global carrier.

The airline’s order is a clear signal of its determination to return to its former glory and solidify its position in the highly competitive aviation industry. With these additions, Air India aims to meet growing passenger demand and strengthen its global network in the years ahead.