Air India introduces new policy for cabin crew

Mumbai: Air India is introducing a revised policy for the cabin crew members of domestic and international flights, wherein certain sections of the members will have to share rooms during layovers, according to a source. The revised policy will not be applicable for Air India Express, which has merged AIX Connect with itself.



Among other changes, the source in the know said the allowances for cabin crew of international flights will be increased from USD 75-125 bracket to USD 85-135 bracket. There is no change in the allowance of Rs 1,000 per night for the cabin crew of domestic flights. However, they will be entitled to a support allowance of Rs 1,000 per night.

An airline spokesperson said that with the merger of Air India and Vistara formalising, there is a need to harmonise these policies for employees of both the organisations. "As part of that exercise, we have communicated the changes applicable to Air India employees. The revised compensation and benefits continue to be competitive and benchmarked to industry standards," the spokesperson told PTI in a statement.

Under the revised policy, cabin crew members, excluding in-flight managers and executives, will have to share rooms during layovers, the source said. In-flight managers and executives are generally senior people with at least 8-9 years of experience.

While room sharing for cabin crew is already there at Air India Express and Vistara, this will be the first time such a practice will be introduced at the Tata Group-owned loss-making Air India. The changes in the policy also comes against the backdrop of a section of Air India Express cabin crew members seeking redressal of their HR issues under the labour law. The case is in progress before the Central Labour Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Air India spokesperson also mentioned about the airline introducing a performance-linked compensation and benefits policy for all employees in April 2023. The merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express was completed on October 1 while the integration of Vistara with Air India will be completed next month.