Air India Introduces In-Flight Wi-Fi on Domestic, International Flights

NEW DELHI: Air India announced on Wednesday the introduction of Wi-Fi internet connectivity services on its domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft.

“This makes Air India the first to offer in-flight Wi-Fi on flights within India, enabling travellers — whether for leisure or business — to stay connected during their flights,” the airline stated. However, the availability of in-flight Wi-Fi depends on factors such as satellite connectivity, overall bandwidth usage, routes, and government restrictions.

Accessible on Wi-Fi-enabled devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones with iOS or Android operating systems, the service allows guests to connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet. The deployment of Wi-Fi on domestic routes follows an ongoing pilot programme on international services operated by the Airbus A350, select Airbus A321neo, and Boeing 787-9 aircraft serving destinations including New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. In the domestic sector, Wi-Fi is complimentary for an introductory period, with plans to gradually extend the service to other aircraft in the fleet.

“Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency. Whatever the purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option to connect to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft,” said Rajesh Dogra, chief customer experience officer, Air India.