Air India Express's Dubai-Jaipur Flight Receives Bomb Threat

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur carrying 189 passengers received a bomb threat via email on Saturday.

The aircraft landed at the Jaipur International Airport at 1:20am.



Jaipur Airport police SHO Sandeep Basera said that after a thorough check by the security forces, nothing suspicious was found.



On Friday, a Vistara flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt due to a bomb threat.



"Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024 received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt," the Vistara spokesperson said.