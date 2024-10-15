Air India Express plane makes emergency landing in Ayodhya airport over bomb threat

Ayodhya: An Air India Express plane made an emergency landing in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya airport on Tuesday following a bomb threat on the aircraft, a senior officer said here.The plane had taken off from Jaipur, airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI, confirming the emergency landing.



Commercial flight operations at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham were launched earlier this year.� More details awaited.