Air India Express Expands with Four New Routes from Bhubaneswar

�Bhubaneswar:�Air India Express has announced the launch of four new routes from Bhubaneswar. These services will connect the city to Jaipur, the Pink City and capital of Rajasthan; Lucknow, the capital and cultural hub of Uttar Pradesh; Kochi, Kerala’s thriving industrial hub; and Patna, the capital of Bihar. This expansion reinforces Bhubaneswar’s connectivity to key regional and cultural centres across India.

The services to Jaipur and Kochi will commence on 3rdJanuary 2025, followed by the launch of flights to Lucknow on 4th January 2025 and Patna on 15thJanuary 2025. Bookings are now open on Air India Express’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, and other major booking platforms.

Air India Express now operates 104 weekly flights from Bhubaneswar, connecting the city directly to major destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune. The airline also offers convenient one-stop connectivity to several domestic and international destinations, serving the needs of business travellers, tourists, and the local community.

Additionally, Air India Express takes pride in showcasing Odisha’s cultural heritage with its Ikat livery, beautifully displayed on one of its newest aircraft. More than a weaving tradition, Ikat symbolises Odisha’s timeless artistry and vibrant cultural identity, serving as an inspiration to travellers and a tribute to the state’s rich legacy

The expansion of flight operations from Bhubaneswar will not only foster regional integration but also support key stakeholders, including personnel at the Chilka Naval base, students at universities in the state, and professionals in Odisha’s diverse industries. The airline offers special discounted fares and benefits on its website for members of the armed forces and their dependents, students, senior citizens, doctors, and nurses, ensuring a wide range of benefits for diverse passenger groups.

Flight Schedule from 3 January 2025 (All timings are local)

Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

Bhubaneswar Jaipur 07:55 10:15 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Jaipur Bhubaneswar 10:45 13:05 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Bhubaneswar Kochi 15:10 17:40 Daily

Kochi Bhubaneswar 18:10 20:50 Daily

Flight Schedule from 4 January 2025 (All timings are local)

Bhubaneswar Lucknow 07:55 09:40 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucknow Bhubaneswar 11:15 13:05 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Flight Schedule from 15 January 2025 (All timings are local)

Bhubaneswar Patna 14:55 16:20 Daily

Patna Bhubaneswar 17:00 18:30 Daily