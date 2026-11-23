New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of their flights to and from Jeddah till November 30 due to the prevailing security situation in Saudi Arabia.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will remain suspended until 30 November 2026," Air India said in a post on X on Monday.

Earlier, the services to Jeddah were cancelled till November 24 while the flights to Riyadh and Dammam were already cancelled till November 30.

On November 18, IndiGo extended the cancellation of flights connecting Saudi Arabian cities till November 30.

Akasa Air has cancelled its flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah till November 30.

In recent months, various Saudi Arabian cities and infrastructure have come under attack from Houthis.