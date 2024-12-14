Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urges flight cadets to uphold ethos, honour of IAF

Hyderabad: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday urged the graduating cadets from the Air Force Academy near here to uphold the ethos, traditions and honour of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

He served as the reviewing officer of the Combined Passing Out Parade of the IAF at the Air Force Academy near here. Addressing the cadets, Singh said their career is not only challenging but also honourable.

He further said whether in the sky or on the ground, the officers have a vital role to play in operations and should make sure that they understand their role. Exhorting the newly commissioned officers to be future leaders and commanders, the IAF chief said the responsibility should be a motivating factor in their lives.

"You are the future leaders and commanders, not just air warriors, and you will chart the destiny of Indian Air Force. Let this huge responsibility not wear you down, but be a motivating factor in your lives," he said.

If the young officers let the core values of Indian Air Force, mission, integrity, and excellence be their guiding beacons, while they navigate through their careers, they will never go wrong, he said.

Singh urged them to uphold the ethos, traditions and honour of the Indian Air Force. Every aspect of their service life, from professional learning to executing assigned missions and tasks, cultivating leadership, and later passing on the mantle to their juniors, will have an impact on how the Indian Air Force navigates trials and turbulations ahead, he added.

The CGP of the 214th Course commemorates the successful completion of pre-commissioning training for flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The CGP also witnessed the commissioning of the first batch of Weapon Systems Branch officers into the IAF. During the ceremony, the IAF Chief conferred the 'President's Commission' on the graduating trainees. The event included the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to flight cadets, as well as officers of the Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, and one officer from a friendly foreign country upon their successful completion of training.