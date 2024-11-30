Air Chief Marshal AP Singh reviews 147th NDA passing out parade

The parade saw a total of 1,265 cadets participating, including 357 cadets from the 147th Course, who officially completed their training and were now ready to embark on their journey as commissioned officers in the Indian Armed Forces. The NDA, which is a joint services academy for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, witnessed a display of discipline, precision, and the spirit of service as cadets marched proudly across the parade ground.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, in his address to the cadets, congratulated them for their dedication and hard work over the years. He expressed his confidence that the cadets would uphold the values of integrity, leadership, and duty in their future roles. He also emphasised the importance of selfless service and the role the armed forces play in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and security.

The ceremony featured various events, including the inspection of the parade by the Chief of the Air Staff, followed by the traditional march-past. The cadets, dressed in their pristine uniforms, stood tall as they displayed the skills and training they had acquired during their time at NDA. The event was attended by senior officials, dignitaries, and families of the cadets, who cheered and celebrated the accomplishments of their loved ones.

The Passing Out Parade is one of the most significant milestones for NDA cadets, as it marks the culmination of their academic and military training. The ceremony is also a symbol of the bond between the three services of the Indian Armed Forces, which work together in close coordination to protect the nation.

As the cadets march forward to take on new challenges in their respective services, the NDA continues to play a vital role in shaping the future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces, instilling in them the ethos of duty, honor, and patriotism.