AIMPLB to launch nationwide protests

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced it will spearhead a nationwide movement against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, coordinating with various religious, community-based, and social organisations until the legislation is fully repealed.

In a statement released following a high-level meeting on Saturday, AIMPLB leaders sharply criticised National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents such as the JD(U), TDP, and LJP (Ramvilas) for supporting the Bill in Parliament. "The support extended by these parties to the BJP's communal agenda has fully exposed their so-called secular facade," the board stated.

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlurrahim Mujaddidi detailed plans for a robust campaign that will include legal challenges in the Supreme Court as well as peaceful protests, demonstrations, and symbolic acts. "We will not only take the legal route but also employ all democratic and peaceful means of protest, including wearing black armbands, roundtable meetings, and press conferences," he said.

According to the AIMPLB, Muslim leaders in every state capital will stage symbolic arrests, and protests will be organised at the district level, culminating in memoranda submitted to the President and the Union home minister through local magistrates and collectors. The first phase of the movement, themed “Save Waqf, Save the Constitution,” will span an entire week — from one Friday to the next — with major protest events planned in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Malappuram, Patna, Ranchi, Malerkotla, and Lucknow. A grand public gathering is set to kick off the campaign at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, with activities scheduled to continue until Eid al-Adha in June.

The AIMPLB reassured the Muslim community that there is no cause for despair and vowed that its leadership would not hesitate to make sacrifices for the cause. "We will initiate a strong movement within the constitutional framework against these oppressive amendments," the statement read, urging the youth to remain patient, composed, and firm.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, along with the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, received presidential assent from President Droupadi Murmu late on Saturday. The contentious legislation passed through both houses of Parliament amid heated debates, with opposition parties labeling the bills as “anti-Muslim” and “unconstitutional,” while the government hailed them as historic reforms aimed at benefiting the minority community.