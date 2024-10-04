AIMIM Proposes to Join MVA, Seeks 28 Assembly Seats

Mumbai: Hyderabad-based-All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has shown a willingness to join the opposition’s alliance for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra. The decision has been made after consultation of state leaders with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Former MP and party leader Imtiaz Jaleel said the AIMIM has sent a proposal to the presidents of the Congress and NCP (SP) seeking 28 Assembly seats to contest. “We (the opposition parties) should come together to ensure BJP’s defeat. We do not want the Mahayuti government in the state,” he said.

Jaleel made it clear that the seats they have proposed to contest are all Muslim-dominated. “They (the MVA) will field their candidates in Muslim-dominated constituencies, which will lead to division of votes between them and the AIMIM and it will ultimately help the BJP,” he added.

The list of constituencies from which the AIMIM is seeking to contest the assembly polls in Maharashtra includes Dharavi, Byculla, Mumba Devi, Versova, Andheri West, Chandivali, Mankhurd, Anushakti Nagar, Kurla, Kalina, Bandra East, Bandra West, Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi East, Mumbra-Kalwa, Dhule, Malegaon Central, Pune Cantonment, Solapur Central, Akola, Balapur, Akola West, Washim, Amravati, Nanded North, Nanded Central, Aurangabad Central, and Aurangabad East.

The AIMIM leader said that the letter seeking alliance with the Congress and NCP (SP) has been drafted. “We drafted a letter after consulting AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and it has been sent to the Congress and NCP (SP).”

The AIMIM leader also said the proposal has been sent only to the Congress and NCP (SP), as they still do not agree with (the policies of) the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. “The Shiv Sena (UBT) have recently become secular, but we do not agree with their stand on various issues. Hence, we have approached the Congress and the NCP (SP). If they could join hands with a party that has recently become secular, why can’t the AIMIM enter into an alliance with the MVA?” he said.

“We have given a proposal for 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies, and we can give a good fight on these seats,” Jaleel said. However, he added that the AIMIM has only listed the constituencies and it can contest on fewer seats as well.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in November. In the current assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. The AIMIM has two MLAs while some seats are vacant.

It is unlikely that Shiv Sena (UBT) will agree with the inclusion of the AIMIM in the MVA. Though the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is part of the “secular alliance”, it continues to claim that it has not abandoned Hindutva as it does not want to lose its core voters. Besides, the MVA already includes several parties, such as Congress, NCP(SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Communist Party, Shetkari Kamgar Paksha and the Republican Organization. The alliance is already struggling with accommodating each of the constituents. According to sources, AIMIM’s proposal may not get any response from Congress and NCP(SP).