AIIMS topper demanded Rs 50 cr dowry to marry another doctor

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman claimed that a topper at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) asked her friend for a dowry of Rs 50 crore.

The woman said that her friend had been crying ever since she heard of the dowry demand.

The incident shows how prevalent and normalized the 'illegal practice' of dowry is even today.

The Bengaluru woman follows Dr Phoenix on social media. Dr Phoenix said that her friend was in talks for marriage with a person who achieved Rank 1 in AIIMS entrance for MCh in urology.

The woman's friend is also a doctor, currently doing an MD in Anaesthisia and specializing with a fellowship in liver transplant anaesthesia in Hyderabad.

“So AIIMS rank 1 Uro MCh is asking 50 crores dowry from my friend who is doing MD Anaesthesia and Fellow in liver transplant anaesthesia in Hyderabad,” she wrote on X. “Have some shame will you,” the X user added, asking what use this education is if a doctor does not have the guts to stand on his own two feet.

Dr Phoenix said that her friend had been crying for hours as Rs 50 crore would mean the entire life savings of her parents. Her parents had accepted the fact that for a girl to get married into the Telugu community, a heavy amount of dowry is needed.

“Been on call with the poor thing since morning crying because her parents say it's a given that marrying her off in Telugu community requires dowry and her parents entire retirement savings. She has a younger sister - this dowry during her time too,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, several other X users shared their own experiences of people asking for dowry. Many netizens criticised the doctor for his huge demands.