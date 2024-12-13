AIADMK’s secret pact with BJP exposed: DMK

Chennai: The AIADMK’s secret pact with the BJP had been exposed by the refusal of the party’s four Rajya Sabha members to sign the joint petition of opposition Members of Parliament who were demanding the removal of Allahabad High Court judge Sekar Kumar for making derogatory statements against Muslims, State Minister for Minorities S M Nasar said on Friday.

In a statement, the Minister said though the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had claimed that his party had severed ties with the BJP the secret ties continued and that came to light by the refusal of the Rajya Sabha member to sign the petition.

DMK MPs had all signed the petition including the four members of Rajya Sabha, N R Elangovan, Girirajan, P Wilson and Abdullah, he said the party had been supporting the Muslim community whether it was in power or not.

Recalling the AIADMK voting in favour of the CAA in Parliament, he said the AIADMK had not changed.