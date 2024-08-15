Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Train Detaches Near Surat

Two coaches of double decker express train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai decoupled near Surat on Thursday morning. There were no causalities reported.



The incident, which occurred near Gothan railway station of Sayan in Surat, left thousands of passengers stranded for over two hours.









According to reports, the 8th and 9th coach of the double decker train number 12938 got separated and the reason behind the separation is due to broken coupler. The passengers were evacuated from the affected coaches. The train operations on the Ahmedabad - Mumbai were affected.



In a post on X, Western Railways said, "Two coaches of train number 12932 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Double Decker Exp parted near Gothangam Yard of Vadodara Division at 8:50 hrs. Restoration work is in progress; the rear and front portions have been brought to the platform. Up trains are operating through the loop line."



