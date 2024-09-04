Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan launches AgriSure Scheme to fund Agri startups

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan launched the AgriSure Scheme, a fund to empower agriculture startups, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Rs 750 crore fund aims to boost technology-driven agricultural startups and rural enterprises, with contributions from the Government of India, NABARD, and private investors.

At the launch of the AgriSure Fund and Krishi Nivesh Portal the minister revealed that over Rs 78,000 crore has been invested in the agriculture infrastructure fund and more than 65,000 infrastructure projects have been completed. During his speech, he expressed his gratitude to the bankers for their crucial role in the fund's achievements.

Chouhan said, "The Agri Infra Fund has emerged as a boon today. I would like to thank my bankers from the bottom of my heart. You have made an incomparable contribution to making this scheme a success."

Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, added that during his tenure, he utilised this fund to build essential infrastructure. However, he also pointed out that now, in Madhya Pradesh, so many warehouses have been built that they cannot be filled, leading to complaints about unused warehouse space.

He explained about the need to carefully consider infrastructure development, stating, "Do not create infrastructure that could cause problems. However, various types of infrastructure, such as cold storage and ripening centres, are needed." He also spoke about the importance of mapping state-specific needs for infrastructure development.

Chouhan then assured that the fund will continue to be effective. He also encouraged startups to utilise this fund and highlighted ongoing initiatives to support them, stating, "We do not lack initiatives."

In his address, Chouhan stated, "Farming is the backbone of the country, with farmers being the lifeblood." He added that the government's vision is to empower every farmer. An official press release quoting Chouhan said, "Our vision is to empower every farmer, and the launch of the AgriSURE Fund is a testament to our unwavering dedication to the agricultural sector. The government will relentlessly strive to ensure increased production, reduced cost of production for farmers, remunerative prices for farmers, crop diversification, prevention of post-harvest loss, and protection against crop loss through crop insurance."

The event also featured the AgriSURE Greenathon Awards, recognizing top startups in agri-tech. Green Sapio, Krushikanti, and Ambronics were awarded for their innovative solutions.�