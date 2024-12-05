Agra Model Loses ₹99,000 in Cyber Fraud After Digital Arrest

According to officials, the woman received a message from an unknown number claiming that she had committed a financial offense and a “digital warrant” had been issued against her. The fraudsters, posing as law enforcement officers, intimidated her with threats of legal action if she did not comply immediately.

Using fear tactics, they coerced the victim into sharing sensitive banking details, including One-Time Passwords (OTPs), under the guise of resolving the issue. Over the next two hours, the scammers drained ₹99,000 from her bank account through multiple unauthorized transactions.

Realizing she had been conned, the model approached the Agra police, who registered a complaint and launched an investigation. Officials suspect the involvement of an organized cybercrime syndicate targeting vulnerable individuals using fake legal threats.

“The criminals exploited the victim’s fear and lack of awareness about such scams. We urge people to remain cautious and never share personal or banking information with unknown callers,” a senior police officer said.

The incident has raised concerns over the rising cases of cybercrime in the region. Police have issued warnings and asked citizens to report any suspicious calls or messages immediately.

Cybersecurity experts emphasized the importance of public awareness to prevent such scams. “People must verify any claims of legal action directly with the authorities and never provide sensitive information under pressure,” said an expert.

The police are working with cybercrime specialists to trace the perpetrators and recover the stolen amount. Meanwhile, the victim has urged others to stay vigilant and avoid falling prey to similar frauds.