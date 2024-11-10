Agra man attempts suicide after breakup; rescued by police

In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, a young man attempted suicide on Friday following a breakup, police reported. He recorded an Instagram video, which went viral, showing his intentions. After seeing the video, the police responded quickly, locating him at his rented room in Sati Nagar Naraich, Trans Yamuna Colony, around 3:30 am on Saturday. Unable to get a response, officers broke down the door and found the man in distress after consuming a mosquito-repellent chemical. They transported him to the hospital, where he is now recovering.

The police were alerted by the police commissioner’s media cell after spotting the video, in which he appeared to be ingesting poison. Originally from outside Agra, the man had been staying in Agra to prepare for competitive exams. The recent breakup had reportedly left him in a state of severe depression, leading to the incident.



