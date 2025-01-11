Agarwal Samaj Telangana hosts Two days Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia Patients in Hyderabad
TSCS achieves great milestone by collecting 337 blood units at the Mega Blood Donation Camp with the support of Agarwal Samaj members
Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj Telangana, in collaboration with The Hyderabad Cutpiece Cloth Merchant Association and Wholesale Art Silk Cloth Merchant Association, organized a successful blood donation camp at Suraj Bhawan in Ghasi Bazaar Market today.
The camp was aimed at providing vital support to individuals suffering from thalassemia, a blood disorder. The total 337 units blood collected will be donated to the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society.
The camp saw the participation of key figures from all three organizations, including Dr Chandrakant Agarwal, President - Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, President of Agrawal Samaj Telangana, Manish Agarwal, Vice President Purushottam Agarwal, Treasurer Naveen Agarwal, Honorary Secretary Kapoor Chand, and representatives from the Hyderabad Cutpiece Cloth Merchants Association and Art Silk Cloth Merchant Association.
President Manish Agarwal thanked all the donors for their selfless contributions and encouraged more people to donate blood at tomorrow’s camp. A second blood donation camp was held on January 11, 2025, at Bhagwati Bai Montessori School, Agrawal Shiksha Samiti, Char Kaman, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Next Story