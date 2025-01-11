Agarwal Samaj Telangana hosts Two days Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia Patients in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj Telangana, in collaboration with The Hyderabad Cutpiece Cloth Merchant Association and Wholesale Art Silk Cloth Merchant Association, organized a successful blood donation camp at Suraj Bhawan in Ghasi Bazaar Market today.

The camp was aimed at providing vital support to individuals suffering from thalassemia, a blood disorder. The total 337 units blood collected will be donated to the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society.

