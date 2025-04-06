After Pregnant Woman’s Death, Mangeshkar Hospital Decides Not to Demand Deposit from Emergency Patients

Mumbai: Days after a pregnant woman died after she was refused treatment for non-payment, Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has announced that it will no longer collect advance deposits from emergency patients. The decision comes in the aftermath of intense public and political outrage following the alleged medical negligence that led to the post-delivery death of Tanisha Bhise, a seven-month pregnant woman. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced to fund the treatment of new born babies from the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF).

Trustees of the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital held a meeting to contemplate over the incident. In a statement issued by Medical director Dr. Dhananjay Kelakar, the hospital said that the hospital management has taken this decision after introspection and discussions with the board of trustees. The revised policy will come into immediate effect and will cover all emergency cases, including maternity and pediatric emergencies.

Dr. Kelakar has reiterated that he himself had asked the patient’s relatives to pay whatever amount is possible and rest will be taken care off. But the relatives did not inform anyone in the hospital and left.

“Considering the incident, the trustees have reviewed the decision of collecting advance deposit from patients. They have now decided to not take any advance deposit from the patients from the emergency unit, delivery department and paediatric department of the hospital,” the statement said in Marathi. The decision has come into effect, the hospital said.

The state government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the death of a pregnant Tanisha Bhise who was allegedly denied admission to the Hospital as her family could not pay advance deposit of Rs 10 lakh. The deceased was the wife of BJP legislator Amit Gorkhe’s personal assistant Sushant Bhishe. The woman passed away after she delivered twins at a different hospital. After the incident came to light, the opposition and ruling parties staged protests outside the hospital. Following this, the chief minister has constituted a committee under the joint commissioner of charity to probe the case.