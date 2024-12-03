After maths, CBSE mulls standard, advanced levels for science, social science for classes 9-10

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering introducing two levels of science and social science standard and advanced for students in Classes 9 and 10, according to officials.

The board already offers two levels of mathematics for Class 10 students. Its curriculum committee has approved the idea, which is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP). However, the board's governing body is yet to give its nod.

According to the NEP, all subjects and corresponding assessments, beginning with mathematics, could be offered at two levels with some students studying subjects at the standard level and others at the advanced level.

"The proposal was approved by the curriculum committee. However, the logistics and the framework are yet to be worked out. Currently, we offer only one subject at two levels in Class 10. While the syllabus for students opting for maths (standard) and maths (basic) is the same, the question papers and the difficulty level of the questions in the board exam differ," a senior CBSE official said.

"The objective behind offering science and social science at two levels for Classes 9 and 10 is to allow students with the aptitude for these subjects to study them at an advanced level before they take up these subjects in class 11," the official added.

The board has not yet decided on the timeline for introducing this option as NCERT textbooks as per the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) are not yet ready. CBSE is also yet to decide on the plan for scheduling the two rounds of board examinations as recommended in the new NCF. The ministry's initial plan was to introduce biannual board exams from the 2024-25 academic session. However, it has been pushed back.

Prepared by the Union government-appointed national steering committee, led by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, in line with the National Education Policy-2020, the new NCF proposed a semester system for students of Classes 11 and 12.



