After IndiGo, Akasa Air Flights Receive Security Alerts

An Akasa Air spokesperson on Saturday said that some of the carrier's flights operating on October 19 received security alerts.





"Akasa Air spokesperson says, “Some of our flights operating on October 19, 2024 have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort,” reported ANI quoting Akasa Air spokesperson.

This comes after five IndiGo flights on Saturday received bomb threats, out of which three landed safely.



Two of the IndiGo flights remain mid-air and following the threats, the airlines have issued a statement.



"The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority," read the statement.





The IndiGo flights that received security threats are 6E 17 flight from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul, 6E 108 operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, Jeddah to Mumbai 6E 58 flight and 6E 184 operating from Jodhpur to Delhi.

The airline said that flights from Jodhpur to Delhi, Hyderabad to Chandigarh and Jeddah to Mumbai have landed safely, while two other flights remain mid-air.



Earlier today, An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur carrying 189 passengers and Vistara flight from Delhi to London received a bomb threat. The Air India Express flight landed at the Jaipur International Airport, while the Vistara flight was diverted to Frankfurt.