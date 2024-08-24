After Hyderabad, Dating scams reach Mumbai!

Hyderabad: Dating Scam, a modern technique used by fraudsters targeting gullible men using popular dating apps including Tinder and Bumble has reached Mumbai. Earlier the scam was prevalent in cities like Hyderabad and Delhi, where the police arrested gangs that targeted dating app users.

The scam was exposed by Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a men's rights activist and Journalist. The activist has revealed that a total of 12 victims are in touch with her and even described the modus operandi of the scammers.

The girls, who connect through popular dating apps, convince the men for a quick meet at a pizza place or metro then insist on a next meet at a club called 'Godfather'. The girl orders costly things from the club and the menu will not be shown to the guy. The Bill reaches thousands within hours and the girl cleverly absoconds. The bouncers surround the guy and even beat him up if he refuses to pay the bill.

The bill amount ranges from anywhere between Rs 23,000 to 61,000, she said through a post on 'X'.

Calling it an organised crime, the Social Activist slammed the Mumbai Police for not taking action despite lodging multiple cyber complaints.

In addition, she said more clubs are also reported for similar scams and urged the police to take action.