After Delhi and Mumbai, Kolkata Also Receives Notam Alerting ATC on GPS Interference

New Delhi: The GPS emergency continues to bog Indian skies, as after New Delhi and Mumbai, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in Kolkata alerting pilots, Air Traffic Control (ATC) of a GPS interference noted about 50 nautical miles of Kolkata on Friday.

This is in continuation of the cyber attack on the Indian aviation sector that started on November 6 in New Delhi, followed by Mumbai on Thursday.

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered real-time reporting of GPS anomalies within 10 minutes for any pilot or ATC unit. This order was in response to the Delhi airport situated last week, that saw massive air traffic disruption for about 36 hours due to alleged GPS spoofing. The office of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is investigating the incident.

GPS spoofing is part of a cyberattack that tricks pilots and ATCs with false information and misguiding them. A GPS interference can be in the form of spoofing and jamming.