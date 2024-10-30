African man held with Rs 1 crore cocaine in Navi Mumbai

Thane: Police have arrested a 35-year-old African national after seizing cocaine valued at Rs 1.02 crore from his possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip, the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell team on Monday raided a flat at a housing society in the Ulve area.

The team seized 412 gm of cocaine from the man, hailing from Guinea in West Africa, and arrested him, the official from Panvel Town police station said.

The man was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were probing from where the man procured the contraband and to whom the stock was to be sold.