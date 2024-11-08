ADM Suicide: Former District Panchayat President P P Divya Granted Bail

Thiruvananthapuram: A sessions court in the Kannur district of Kerala on Friday granted bail to P P Divya in connection with the suicide of former ADM Naveen Babu.

The CPI(M) leader was granted bail under strict conditions imposed by the court.

Upon receiving bail, Divya spoke out for the first time, expressing sorrow over Naveen Babu's death." Like

Naveen Babu's family, I too desire a thorough investigation to uncover the truth. I will establish my innocence through the courts. I have complete trust in the judicial system," she told the mediapersons.

She said in her public life spanning over two decades she had come across many bureaucrats and people's representatives and always maintained cordial relations with them. Her suggestions have always been with good intentions.

Strict bail conditions

The court imposed the following bail conditions; Divya must furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two solvent sureties each of same amount.

She is required to present before the investigating officer every Monday between 10.am and 11 am till further notice.

She is prohibited from leaving the district without the permission of the jurisdictional court.

She must avoid any contact with the witnesses in the court and should not attempt to influence them in any manner.

Divya is required to submit her passport or if she does not possess one then an affidavit stating the same should be submitted; before the jurisdictional court within ten days of her release.

The CPM leader was arrested on October 29 and remanded to custody for 14 days.

Earlier a case of abetment was registered against her by the Kannur police.

Naveen Babu was found dead in his official residence a day after Divya levelled serious allegation of corruption accusing him of receiving bribe from Businessman Prashant in return of NOC for a petrol pump.

Meanwhile, the CPM has reportedly resolved to strip Divya of all her elected positions within the party.