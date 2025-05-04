Adhir Urges Mamata To Convene Special Assembly Over Wakf Amendment Act

BERHAMPORE: Former Berhampore Congress MP Adhir Choudhury on Saturday sought chief minister Mamata Banerjee to convene a special assembly session against the Wakf Amendment Act like other states.

Mr Choudhury said at a party rally here, "I met the affected families and the homeless of Dhulian and Shamsherganj several times. They don't know why they were tortured in the name of the anti-Wakf protest that became violent.”

He alleged, “The CM was also silent during the violence. Now she is coming to visit the troubled areas on May 6 to apply balm on the wounds of the affected. But why did her police remain mute spectators during the riot?”

Mr Choudhury also blamed BJP and the Centre for trying to divide the people on religious lines in wake of the deadly terror attack on a group of Hindu tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Don't blame common Kashmiris. They always fight against Pakistan.” Meanwhile, Malda South MP Isha Khan Choudhury accused union home minister Amit Shah of fueling hatred from March and harassing the migrant workers from the state outside on the suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals.

He claimed, "I earlier asked Mr Shah to ‘table the real picture and numbers of Bangladeshis hiding here’ but he failed to reply and also didn't not allow me to speak in the Parliament.”