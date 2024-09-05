Adhikari Urges Prez, Shah to Remove Kolkata Top Cops Medal

Kolkata: West Bengal leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged President Draupadi Murmu and union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday to strip Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal of President's Police Medal for his shoddy role in the probe into the rape and murder of an-duty female doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a letter to the President, Mr Adhikari wrote, “His complicity in the destruction of material evidence and deliberate inaction during the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of 14th August 2024 has been well documented in the media.”

He added, “His brazen attempts to sabotage the investigations into what is possibly the most heinous and sensitive crime in the country today to pander to the whims of the political executive of the state, with an intent to camouflage the financial and moral racket running in the health sector in West Bengal, makes him unworthy of retaining such awards.”

The Nandigram BJP MLA later posted on X-handle, “I have also written to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, requesting him to intervene in this regard and also to kindly censure the State Govt of WB for failing to take appropriate steps in terms of the notification issued vide memo no. 11026/02/2017-PMA dated the 29th May 2017 of the Police Division-I, wherein the State Governments were directed that any incident of non-adherence to the guidelines related to withdrawal/forfeiture of President's Police Medal and Police Medal would be considered as a serious lapse.”