Adani-Pawar Bonhomie Fuels NCP Reconciliation Speculation

Mumbai: Industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday shared a stage with NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at Baramati. Mr. Adani inaugurated the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Baramati, describing Mr. Pawar as his mentor, while Baramati MP Supriya Sule referred to the Adani Group chairman as her “elder brother”.

The visible bonhomie between Mr Adani and the Pawar family has sparked political speculation, with some interpreting it as a possible indication of reconciliation between the two factions of the NCP. Observers believe this could lead to a new political alignment within the NDA in the near future.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar received Mr. Adani and his wife, Priti Adani, at Baramati airport. Members of the Pawar family welcomed the couple, who later travelled together in a car with Ajit Pawar, with Rohit Pawar seen driving.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of Vidya Pratishthan’s newly built Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Gadima Auditorium, Mr. Adani said he had known Sharad Pawar for over three decades and had learnt much from him. “Beyond his knowledge, it is his wisdom, affection and deep empathy that leave the strongest imprint. That is why, for me, he has always been a mentor,” he said.

Mr. Adani said he had visited Baramati several times and credited Mr. Pawar with transforming the region by strengthening agriculture, cooperatives, entrepreneurship and educational institutions. “Pawar saheb has turned Baramati into a living blueprint for the whole of Bharat to learn from,” he said, adding that Mr. Pawar’s leadership reflected a rare balance between grassroots realities and the national agenda.

Calling the occasion historic, the Adani Group chairman said Baramati symbolised transformation and opportunity made possible by the vision of an “extraordinary leader”.

Mr. Pawar expressed satisfaction over the inauguration of what he said was the country’s first non-governmental Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence. “We are witnessing the beginning of an innovative project today. Several pioneering initiatives have taken shape in Baramati, but I am especially pleased that this project is being inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Gautam Adani,” the 85-year-old leader said.

Praising Mr. Adani’s journey, Mr. Pawar said the industrialist had built his empire from humble beginnings. Recalling his early days, Mr. Pawar said Mr. Adani had moved from Gujarat to Mumbai with limited resources and education, but capitalised on opportunities through hard work. He added that the Adani Group now operates in 23 states and provides employment to lakhs, with upcoming projects expected to generate jobs for many more.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that Gautam Adani was involved in the split of NCP. He said that the relationship between Sharad Pawar and Gautam Adani was personal rather than political. “But it should not be forgotten who split the NCP. It was Mr. Adani who split the NCP and no one should forget that,” Mr. Raut alleged.