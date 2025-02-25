Adani Group to invest ₹50,000 crore in Assam across various sectors

Addressing the inaugural function of the Advantage Assam summit here, he said that the group is committed to investing more in the future for the development of the State and the northeastern region. “We are eager to be a part of the progress story of Assam. We will invest Rs 50,000 crore in Assam," he said.The investment will span across areas such as the development of airports, aerocity, city gas distribution network, power transmission, cement and road construction, he said."Assam is in a position to drive growth. And this is our commitment and vision to make way for us and the state," he added.Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in fostering investment-driven economic growth, Mr Adani drew parallels between Assam’s economic aspirations and the success of Gujarat’s investment ecosystem.He credited PM Modi’s vision, which started with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2003, as the catalyst that inspired states across India to adopt similar strategies.“Standing here, I cannot help but reflect that it all began in 2003 with a resurgence in Gujarat. Your vision evolved into the iconic Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. What started as a spark has now ignited a national movement, inspiring every state to adopt the power of investment-driven economic transformations,” said Mr Adani .Mr Adani also spoke about the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Assam, paying tribute to the revered Kamakhya Temple and the mighty Brahmaputra River.He equated the transformational journey of Assam to the river’s ability to carve its own path, saying, “Every time I set foot in this sacred land of Maa Kamakhya, I am captivated by its nature and limitless beauty. Just as the mighty river Brahmaputra reshaped the landscape of this state to carve its own path, I must say that it is our Honorable Prime Minister who has reshaped the landscape of possibilities for us all.”The massive investment commitment by the Adani Group is expected to boost Assam’s infrastructure, create employment opportunities, and enhance the state’s economic landscape. With significant projects in key sectors, the Adani Group aims to play a crucial role in Assam’s development journey.