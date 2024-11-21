Adani Green scraps USD 600 mn bond sale after promoter charged in alleged bribery case in US

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, on Thursday scrapped a USD 600 million bond issue after its promoter was charged in an alleged bribery case in the US.

Hours before the US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani and associates with participating in a scheme to pay over USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts, the firm sold a 20-year green bond in the US-investment-grade market.