Adani Airports launches 'aviio' to provide passengers real-time access data

�New Delhi:� Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, the Adani group firm that operates seven airports in the country, has launched 'aviio' digital platform to provide passengers real-time data on variety of airport accesses - from wait times to gate change and bags on belt. Aviio aspires to bring the aviation community together to collaborate and serve passengers better, a top official said.

By enabling airport stakeholders to access real-time data, passengers can expect easier access to airport information in the form of updates related to security checks, wait times, gate change and bags on belt, among other aspects, he said.

With this path-breaking initiative, AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, aims to serve the aviation community and set new standards for airport operations management and passenger experience.

With seven operational airports in its stable, and one more expected to go live during the middle of 2025, this platform for B2B services has been conceptualised and curated to meet AAHL's unique need to manage airports at scale.

Acting as the backbone for all digital transformation initiatives, the 'aviio' platform is placed to create a benchmark for airport operations across the globe. AAHL's vision for 'aviio' encompasses the development of a cutting-edge Smart Airport Operations System, conceived as a replicable model of an 'Airport-in-a-Box'.

This next-generation Airport Planning and Operation Centre (APOC) has 10x more features that help in arriving at data-driven decisions. Apart from AAHL employees, the 'aviio' app (AOCC-on-the-go) is for all partners in the ecosystem, including AAHL employees, airlines, ground handlers, retail, etc, the official said, adding that each stakeholder will have relevant features and workflows to enable their roles.

CISF personnel, manning the airports, would be provided smartphones, with the app installed, to ensure collaboration with all entities.

"On the face of it, this multipurpose app is designed to revolutionise stakeholder collaboration, equipping both internal and external stakeholders at airports with improved situational awareness for informed decision-making. However, the most important impact of aviio would be on passenger journeys -- this app is all set to transform the way passengers transit through our airports," said Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL. "This initiative commits to help AAHL improve our capacity planning, operational efficiencies and real-time resource management. Over time, it will help us onboard new additions to the portfolio for multi-airport governance and enable a sustained impact on topline."

AAHL has embarked on a digital transformation journey to enhance its operational efficiency, customer experience and sustainability. It is investing in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, IoT, computer vision, robotics and digital twins to create a future-ready, next-generation airport ecosystem that multiplies value across all facets of operations.

Investment in digitalisation is a strategic and visionary move that will help AAHL gain a competitive edge, improve its performance and create value for its customers and stakeholders. The digitalisation of airports will also create seamless passenger journeys as more features are added to the app, the official added.�