Actors Arrested After Gruesome Animal Cruelty During Ramayana Play in Odisha

�Bhubaneswar: Odisha was left stunned after an appalling incident of animal cruelty surfaced, where as many as five stage actors allegedly consumed a live pig and tormented some poisonous snakes during a theatrical performance.

The actors were playing the characters of demons.

The incident, which occurred during a rendition of the epic ‘Ramayana’ on November 24, has sparked outrage and condemnation across the state.

One of the accused actors, identified as Bimbadhar Gouda, was arrested on Monday from the Khalikote region in Ganjam district. The other man who was arrested was identified as Narayan Swain, manager of the theatre group which staged the play. Besides, three other actors are on the run.

The state forest department has lodged a case against the five actors under animal cruelty laws for his alleged role in the gruesome act.

The controversial act unfolded in Ralaba village under Hinjili block, during what was meant to be a culturally significant performance of the ‘Ramayana.’

According to eyewitnesses and footage that went viral on social media, performers allegedly killed a pig on stage by biting it, in what they described as part of the play. They were also seen tormenting two poisonous snakes while portraying their characters. The horrifying depiction left the audience and online viewers appalled.

Outrage over the incident grew as local television channels broadcast the footage, prompting swift police action. The event not only violated ethical standards but also ignited a broader conversation about the role of cultural performances in preserving—not distorting—traditions.

The act drew severe criticism from cultural experts, animal rights activists, and the general public.

“This is an extremely inhuman, barbaric, and condemnable incident that defies societal norms,” said noted cultural expert Pandit Birendra Tripathy.

“A play as auspicious as the Ramayana should uphold values of morality and devotion. Instead, this act tarnished its sanctity with brutal cruelty,” added Tripathy.

Animal rights groups across the state have demanded stringent action against all those involved in the incident, emphasising that such behavior has no place in cultural or artistic expression.

Authorities have intensified their probe to identify other individuals involved in the act, including the organisers of the event. Despite Gouda’s arrest, the police have yet to determine the role of other performers or the committee responsible for staging the play.

“We are working to trace everyone involved in this incident. Strict action will be taken under relevant sections of the law,” said a senior police official.