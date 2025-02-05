Actor lands in controversy over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remarks

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed widespread outrage and protests over actor Rahul Solapurkar’s statement regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s historic escape from Agra after he claimed that contrary to popular belief, the legendary Maratha king did not escape by hiding in sweet boxes but instead bribed several of Aurangzeb’s officers to secure his return to Maharashtra.

During a recent YouTube interview, Solapurkar asserted, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not escape from Agra by hiding in sweet boxes; instead, he bribed several leaders of Aurangzeb to return to Maharashtra.”

According to him, he possesses evidence to support his claims that Maharaj had even bribed Aurangzeb's vizier and his wife. “For his escape, documentation exists showing how many bribes were paid, including taking both signature and seal,” he stated.

Solapurkar’s claims of bribery during Shivaji Maharaj’s dramatic Agra escape triggered huge backlash across the state accusing the actor of distorting historical facts and showing disrespect toward the legendary Maratha king.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal condemned Solapurkar’s remarks, saying, “Has this man lost his mind? Who would bribe Aurangzeb?”

Bhujbal asserted, “Shivaji was known for his cunning, not for bribery; escaping was an extraordinary feat built on skills and valor, not mere money.”

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, said that Solapurkar should be shot dead, whereas Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai said the actor should apologise before the Shivaji memorial at Raigad.

Incensed over Solapurkar’s comments, protests were held in several parts of Maharashtra. Members of the Akhand Maratha Samaj staged a protest at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, where Solapurkar serves as a trustee. The protesters demanded his removal from the position.

In light of the protests, Pune Police have increased security outside Solapurkar’s residence in Kothrud in Pune as a precaution.

Following the backlash, Solapurkar issued a public apology through a video message, stating that he had no intention at all to show the Maratha Warrior King in a bad light.

“If my statement has hurt the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s followers, I sincerely regret it,” he said.

“I need not say it again that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great ruler. I can never think of insulting him. Someone took out only those two sentences from the podcast and showed as though I said that Shivaji Maharaj ‘bribed’ people. This has led to controversy. I never have the slightest intention to insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Solapurkar added.