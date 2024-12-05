Accused in Baba Siddique Murder Plot Initially Targeted Salman Khan

New Delhi: The accused involved in the murder of prominent NCP leader Baba Siddique had initially planned to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan before targeting Siddique, according to reports.

The plot, which was foiled by law enforcement, reportedly involved a group of criminals who had connections with underworld operatives. Initially, the assailants were instructed to target Salman Khan, one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, due to alleged personal and professional disputes. However, due to unforeseen circumstances and difficulties in executing the plan, the focus shifted to Baba Siddique, a prominent political figure with close ties to several high-profile personalities.

The police investigation revealed that the accused had meticulously planned both murders, with a particular focus on creating a shockwave within the political and entertainment circles. However, law enforcement agencies managed to thwart the plans before any lives were lost.

Siddique, who survived the assassination attempt, expressed his shock at the revelations, condemning the attack on his life as part of a larger conspiracy. He thanked law enforcement for their swift actions and vowed to cooperate with authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

The police have arrested several individuals connected to the crime, including those with ties to criminal syndicates, and are currently interrogating them to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

This shocking revelation has sparked widespread debate about the increasing intersection of politics, crime, and the entertainment industry, highlighting the need for greater security for both public figures and celebrities. Authorities are continuing their investigation to dismantle any remaining elements of the plot.