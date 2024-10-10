Acclaimed sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo pays tribute to Ratan Tata through animation

Puri: Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo on Thursday honoured legendary industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata with a heartfelt sand animation tribute.



Sahoo, celebrated for his intricate and expressive sand sculptures, spent two hours crafting a detailed portrayal of Tata, a figure admired globally for his humanitarian work and business acumen.





The artwork, accompanied by the message "Tribute to Ratan Tata: A Great Soul of Humanity," reflects Sahoo's deep respect and admiration for the 86-year-old industrialist, whose contributions have extended beyond business into philanthropic endeavours.

Known for his humility and commitment to social causes, Ratan Tata has been a guiding force in transforming India's business landscape while advocating for social welfare and ethical leadership.



Sahoo, who has won several national and international accolades for his sand artistry, said this tribute was particularly special to him.





“Ratan Tata’s life is an inspiration to millions, including myself. His kindness, vision, and integrity are qualities I admire deeply,” he said. The artist's creation, built against the scenic backdrop of the Puri beach, drew significant attention from locals and tourists alike, many of whom gathered to witness the moving tribute unfold.

This tribute comes at a time when Ratan Tata's legacy continues to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers. His numerous contributions to education, healthcare, and disaster relief, as well as his quiet yet powerful leadership style, remain benchmarks for responsible business practices and corporate philanthropy in India and across the world. Sahoo’s homage, carved into the sands of Puri, captures the deep admiration felt by many for Tata's unparalleled legacy.