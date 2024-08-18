ACA Chief Vows to Boost Cricket, Eyes 2027 National Games

The newly elected Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president and Vijayawada MP, Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), stated that the TD-led NDA state government would ensure the development of Vijayawada alongside the Amaravati capital city and would strive to host the 2027 National Games in Amaravati.Sivanath, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan Rao, participated in a meeting of the Government Polytechnic College Walkers Association on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion, Sivanath said that the state government aims to establish a cricket academy in Vijayawada. He mentioned that the government would complete the construction of the Mangalagiri International Cricket Stadium, which is being built by the ACA in association with the BCCI, and would inaugurate the new stadium complex within the next six months.Later in the day, in his capacity as the ACA chief, Sivanath inspected the ongoing construction work at the Mangalagiri cricket stadium.