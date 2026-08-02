Abusing Not Crime: Dipke Questions Cases Against NEET Protesters

Mumbai: Defending the student protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday said that using abusive language was not a crime. Criticising the government over cases registered against some protesters for allegedly posting abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Dipke questioned why no action had been taken against BJP leaders and supporters who, he claimed, had used equally offensive language, including against women.

In a video shared on X, Dipke said, “I just saw that a case has been filed against a girl for using abusive language. If you are filing a case for abusing someone, when will cases be filed against the BJP IT Cell, which has been hurling filthy abuses at women online for so many years?”

During the protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, a young woman allegedly made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister, following which a Zero FIR was registered against her.

Arguing that the use of vulgar language “may be inappropriate” but does not amount to a criminal offence, Dipke said, “If someone uses bad language, it might be improper. Reason with them and tell them not to use such language, but on what grounds is a legal case being filed?”

The CJP founder reiterated his allegation that BJP leaders and members of the party’s IT Cell had targeted women for years without facing any legal consequences. “If cases had to be filed over abusive language, the maximum number would be against the BJP IT Cell because they have hurled the most vile abuses at women. The same applies to BJP leaders who have used such filthy language over the years, even inside Parliament,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video released late on Friday night, said he had forgiven the protesting students who used abusive language. “These children have lost their way; showing them the right path is our duty. Punishing them or making them make rounds of the court will not change the situation. I want to forgive them,” the Prime Minister said.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s remarks, Dipke asked, “Will you forgive them only in reels, or will you also withdraw the court cases?”