ABT, JAM member arrested in Assam

Guwahati:�A member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen (JAM) was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police from Kokrajhar district, an officer said on Tuesday. Based on specific intelligence inputs, an STF team along with district police launched an operation and nabbed the person from an undisclosed part of the district on Monday.

The arrested person was identified as Nasimuddin SK, an active member of ABT and JAM, and a close associate of the already arrested Nur Islam Mandal, the prime accused in terror-related cases in Kokrajhar, the police officer claimed.

The arrested person was allegedly a co-conspirator of Mandal in acquiring weapons and manufacturing IEDs intended to arm extremist organisations, the officer added. The arrested person was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Passport Act, Explosives Act, Arms Act and Foreigners' Act.

The arrest was made during the ongoing 'Operation PRAGHAT', which was started in December last year, to dismantle fundamentalist networks and Global Terrorist Organisations (GTO) across the country. The arrested person was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kokrajhar and remanded to seven days of police custody.

On December 25, two suspected members of a terror network were apprehended along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Namapara area of Kokrajhar district. On the intervening night of December 17-18, the Assam Police arrested eight fundamentalists, including one Bangladeshi, in coordinated inter-state operations and busted an attempt to set up 'sleeper cells' to carry subversive activities across the country.�